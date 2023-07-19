Episode 51: Dating Red Flags

If you’re new to online dating, you’ll probably have encountered potential partners that look too good to be true. And, chances are, that’s because they typically are not what they appear.

In this episode, we look at a few red flags or people to avoid or be suspected of, especially if you’re seeking a relationship using the internet. We also talk about first-date red flags and other warning signs in those early days of dating.

There are plenty of wonderful people out there for you to meet, but best to be cautious until you’ve met and established whether there’s genuine chemistry and enough shared interests to sustain whatever type of relationship you seek.

