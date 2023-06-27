Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors

Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 48: The Clitoris is More than a Button
Talking with our new co-host, sexologist Zoe Kors on the internal workings of the clitoris
Suzanne Noble
Zoe Kors
Jun 27, 2023
Women’s bodies are a mystery, often as much to ourselves as to others with whom we are intimate. And nowhere is arguably more mysterious than the clitoris. While most people know what it looks like from the outside, far fewer recognise that it extends into the vaginal walls, where it has more than 10k nerve endings.

Together with my new co-host and author of the book Radical Intimacy, Zoe Kors, we talk about the internal workings of the clitoris, the emphasis placed on having an orgasm and whether or not we should be hung up on how many types of orgasms we have.

We also speak about self-pleasure, how it’s a woman’s responsibility to know her body, and the myth around men ‘giving’ women orgasms.

Further reading:

Our Bodies, Ourselves Updated.

Come as you are.

