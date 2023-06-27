Women’s bodies are a mystery, often as much to ourselves as to others with whom we are intimate. And nowhere is arguably more mysterious than the clitoris. While most people know what it looks like from the outside, far fewer recognise that it extends into the vaginal walls, where it has more than 10k nerve endings.

Together with my new co-host and author of the book Radical Intimacy, Zoe Kors, we talk about the internal workings of the clitoris, the emphasis placed on having an orgasm and whether or not we should be hung up on how many types of orgasms we have.

We also speak about self-pleasure, how it’s a woman’s responsibility to know her body, and the myth around men ‘giving’ women orgasms.

