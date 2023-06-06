Episode 47: Consent and Coercion

Here we discuss the murky area of consent and coercion in sexual relationships. Of course, these two things are very different and clear if things are clear in your head, but in reality it can be difficult to decipher when the conversation and activity has moved from a consensual one to a coercive one. This is particularly the case for young people, just setting out on the dating and relationship game but rather than being solely about age, it is something which is a problem for anyone who is launching themselves into the dating scene.

We are joined by Rhiannon, a sexologist from the Bedbible website, a resource available for all those who are interested in a more detailed discussion of sex and relationships.

As older people, often in relationships for maybe decades, we are confronted with perhaps slightly different concerns when it comes to coercion. People fall into patterns of behaviour within a relationship that can be coercive in an unconscious way. Often we only have the feeling that something is coercive and wrong within our sexual relations and perhaps follow the desire for a quiet life, or simply to please our partner rather than ourselves. Again, this is an issue that needs airing and discussing and hopefully this podcast will give some impetus and information towards doing so.

Leave a comment