Episode 45: Can Women and Men just be Friends?

In which we discuss friendship, intimacy and libido, and try to approach that age-old, Harry met Sally question of whether men and women can be just friends, or whether there is always just a little part of usually the man that is always there hanging around in the background, waiting for an opportunity to take things further.
It is important not to extrapolate from one’s own predilections and to assume that all men or all women are something or other based on a sample size of one. However, Peter maintains that for him – and he suspects for many other men – an important part of any close relationship is an intimate frisson. We didn't discuss whether this also exists in close non-sexual relationships between straight friends, but it is certainly something worth looking at closely and honestly – or ignoring completely.
