Episode 41: The Pitfalls of the Dating App

Suzi Sims-Fletcher furnishes us with some brilliantly funny insights into the way in which dating apps do and don't work. Like most people, she has tried them out and found them to be less than successful. That is not to say that the dating sites themselves are less than optimal, but many of the people using them (and again, we have to say here, mostly, though not exclusively, men) are sometimes less than honest about things from marital status to age, weight and size.

Back in the day, when there was only guardian soulmates and you actually had to put pen to paper or meet people IRL, things were very different, and it is, perhaps, one of the reasons why our generation finds it more difficult to get on with online dating. All things being considered though, there is an enormous range of stuff out there to choose from, and all it takes is a little courage and the ability to use a laptop and the world is your oyster.

