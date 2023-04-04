Episode 40: Sex Positivity

This episode is dedicated to sex positivity in all its glorious manifestations. We also attempt to define what is actually meant by it. There are many who take it as an open invitation to get fruity. They believe that, especially women, showing any positive attitude towards sex, and all of the glory is contained within. It mean that one is immediately available for sexual contact. Of course, it means nothing of the sort, merely that sex as a topic is on the agenda, and that any discussion of it has to be open, honest, and productive.

Too often, our thoughts of sex and sexuality are defined by deeply ingrained and long-lasting ideas about the subject, which function as a drag anchor on any positive discussion. Ideas about sex, which were probably inculcated at a very young age and represent ideas that have persisted down the generations are often very toxic and confronting those attitudes is probably the hardest thing one will ever have to do.

But this is not just about confronting these issues in other people, but recognising and confronting them within yourself. We are all held down by all sorts of experiences, traumas, indoctrinations and ideologies, which we ourselves are not even aware of. A positive attitude towards sex and sexual discussion can only help us to liberate ourselves from these ideologies and from the unknown monsters of the Id that lurk below!

