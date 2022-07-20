Episode 4: Talking about sex and intimacy

How do you talk about sex within your relationship? Do you have a vernacular when it comes to intimacy? Many people carry with them desires and intimacies they find very difficult to give voice to. This podcast discusses how important it is to maintain physical and emotional contact and openness.

We ask how vital touch is within a relationship and whether it can be the gateway to better intimacy. For many older people, it can be problematic to rekindle that flame that used to burn. After a long time together, many find it difficult to talk about sex and intimacy.

We have both learned that it is never too late to find someone more in tune with you sexually or to relight the fire under an old relationship. The secret is to mean it and to want it.

