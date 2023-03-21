Episode 38: Looking back and ahead

This is a kind of review of the year at a very strange time of the year. Maybe because it is spring and our podcast has been gestating for nine months, we felt it was time to look back at what we have been discussing and think about what we will likely be covering in the next nine months.

It has been quite a commitment, doing this every week for nine months, but it has been a good ride, and we have both learnt quite a lot. We have had guests discuss things from sex work to Tantric yoga and many other things. We caught the public imagination at some point, have 54,000 followers on TikTok and have been featured in the Telegraph, iNews, the Independent, the Metro, the Sun and other places.

Most of all, we enjoyed it and met some delightful guests. We hope you have also gained something from it, even if it is only enjoyment and entertainment. We are considering introducing a new extra premium service in which we will go a bit deeper into the questions and perhaps talk about things that people didn't feel they would discuss in all the widest parameters.

If you want to get in on the ground floor, keep an eye open for an announcement about the new service. If not, continue listening and thank you very much for subscribing.

Happy listening, and thank you!

