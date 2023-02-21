Episode 34: Writing and reading erotica

This week we interview Rachel Kramer Bussel, who has edited more than 70 volumes of erotic fiction. We discussed the role that erotic fiction can play in all of our sex lives, and the way in which it might be able to assist in recovering some of the frisson that may have gone out of your relationships in recent years. Here are tips for the eroticisation of pretty well anything, from eating oranges, too, well, eating oysters, but you get the drift.

Reading erotic literature to each other, or even writing it for each other can be a massive turn on at any age. Think of the ways in which writers of erotic literature (some better than others) played a role in your own sexual development. But again, it is something surrounded by shame and guilt. What would be really great would be for people to be able to discuss these things openly, and without shame. Fantasies are for the most part harmless and productive ways of spending your time and discussing your fantasies can only be a good thing.

Have a listen, see what you think, discuss it with your partner, and maybe even have a go at writing some yourself. Rachel is currently accepting submissions for her next anthology of Erotic Flash Fiction! Contact details for Rachel are given below:

