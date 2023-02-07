Episode 33: Valentine's Day

And so another, Valentine's Day is upon us and people will either desperately running around, trying to buy something quickly because they have forgotten or will be pitched headlong into a fury of romantic gestures. Either way is the date that comes around every year and probably you have your annual form of celebration or not yourselves. Let's hope we have done this early enough for it to function as a reminder! Don't forget Valentine's Day next Tuesday, folks!

It is a tradition that goes back a long way, and there are at least two identifiable St. Valentines. In that sense, it is probably a sensible celebration to do with pregnancy and the seasons and all that sort of thing. One should probably not be too cynical about the way in which it has turned into a marvellous opportunity for card-makers, restaurants and florists, and to take it as an opportunity instead, to celebrate your relationship, whatever it may be.

But maybe every day should be Valentine's Day, maybe we should take time from our busy lives to speak our appreciation for the person in our lives and everything they do for us. Either that or maybe we should use it as the perfect opportunity to think about what we could do better with our time! Anyway, here are some thoughts, not particularly profound, but hopefully give some sort of sense of how important our relationships are.

