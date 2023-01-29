Older men and Older women

This week we share our thoughts on that age-old problem of simply getting along. It may be that you have been in a relationship for a long time, and now, with age, things have started to change. Perhaps one of both of you is in retirement now, maybe your health is not what it was, maybe you are now empty nesters, having to create a new relationship for yourselves. Whatever the situation, it is almost certainly the case that older age will have brought with it serious challenges and changes.

Although this episode is not so much about sex per se, when you do mention it in the context of having to think about what it is that you want. If you are in a new relationship, then things are probably going pretty well, but it might not take long for tensions and problems to occur. The most important thing is, as we always say, communication. Your partner is not a mind reader, and it is important that you let each other know what it is that is going on inside your heads.

This may be the first time that you will have spent so much time together, and that requires planning and working out roughly, what your routines should be. There must always be space for spontaneity, of course, but you also need to know what you are doing. Talking is the only way to find out.

