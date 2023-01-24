Episode 31: Sexting for Friends

Sexting is a game of two halves. There are many apps and direct messages, which can be used for erotic conversation between two people, but very often those two people are not necessarily in a day-to-day relationship with each other. Indeed, the discovery that your other half has been sexting or communicating with someone else can be the beginning of the end of a relationship.

Elizabeth Dell set up Amorus to provide a different kind of erotic service. This app is dedicated to allowing you to have a fruity connection with someone you are already in a close relationship with. It involves games and various different ways of finding out each other's fantasies and desires, things which you may have never discussed before or revealed to your partner.

In this way, new channels and opportunities to get closer to each other, and to find out what it is over what really turns each other on as those desires and fantasies change and develop over time are opened up. In this way, what is a bit of fun can also be a serious way to improve your relationship. Sex is fun, let's talk about it!

The relationship intimacy app.

