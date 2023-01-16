The Pleasure Project

This episode comes to you from a rooftop bar in Las Palmas. Suzanne and Annie Philpott conduct a discussion about women's pleasure (both self pleasure and by others) and ways in which we can make condom use or safe sex in general into a pleasurable experience.

Once again, the ways in which "outercourse”, or sexual activity other than penetration can be at least as pleasurable as intercourse itself. The very word "Foreplay" is taken and interrogated, as it implies activity, which is of a lower value than sexual penetration itself, which is always thought of – At least in heterosexual sexual activity – as the "main meal". As we know, however, up to 80% of women do not experience an orgasm as a result of penetrative sex, and there is a woeful amount of ignorance about women's sexual pleasure in general.

Once again, the discussion is about education and communication and expressing your desires to your sexual partner to be able to achieve a level of pleasure. We all have secret desires which we probably long to talk to our partners about but somehow can't work up the courage to do so. Enjoy!

https://thepleasureproject.org/

https://twitter.com/thepleasureproj

https://www.facebook.com/ThePleasur3Project/

https://www.instagram.com/the_pleasureproject/

Check out our sex toy shop for over 60s