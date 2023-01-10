Episode 29: Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is a "problem" that affects around 30% of the male population, and a further 40%, although not technically in that category, want their orgasm to take longer than it does. Premature ejaculation means the male having an orgasm within one minute of penetration. Of course, in evolutionary terms, this makes perfect sense. One doesn't want to be caught by a predator in the middle of coitus. As we know from the animal kingdom, getting in, ejaculating and making yourself scarce is the primary objective. However, human beings, having evolved to a point where the pursuit of pleasure and fulfilment has become more important than simple procreation, premature ejaculation has become a worry for many men. Women, too, when surveyed, stated that ideal time for sex before ejaculation is around eight minutes.

Jeff Bennett, from Morari Medical, has developed Tens technology to produce a patch that is applied to the male perineum and is used to interrupt the flow of electrical messages between the penis and the brain. This non-chemical and non-interventionist means of delaying ejaculation shows great promise, and, with its associated app, could be a substantial addition to array of products on the market designed to improve the experience of sex for all concerned. Our usual caveats about penetrative sex also apply here, and there is no guarantee that it will help a woman to achieve orgasm, but anything that opens up the debate about sex and encourages people to take it both seriously, and with a large pinch of fun, can only be a good thing. Enjoy!

