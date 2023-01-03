In this episode, we discuss how getting older inevitably leads to a decline in one's physical capacities. It may also be that as you get older, you have to cope with disabilities which may limit your mobility. You may have some long-term illnesses that, again, act as a barrier to you, being the sort of person that you always wanted to be in retirement. Peter was diagnosed with MS in 2010 when he was 50 and now, 12 years later, that has become a serious long-term illness.

None of us are immune to these problems, even though most of us will avoid the worst of them. However, it is also important not to give in to them and push oneself as hard as one can to maintain fitness and health for as long as possible. It is too easy to give in to old age and illness, and it is all too hard to embrace the things you need to do to resist them.

Resisting them also means that you will be fitter and stronger when it comes to bedroom activities. Positions can be maintained, stamina might improve, and, who knows, rejuvenation of one’s sex life might even be on the cards. It is not easy to maintain a fitness level as you get older, but it is certainly worth it, even if you think it won't be.

As we say: get out there, get fit, get laid!

