Episode 27: Christmas Special

With apologies for slight lateness, but – it's Christmas! And that is the theme of our podcast this week. For many people, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – as the song goes – but for many others, it is also a very problematical time. Statistics show that not only is domestic violence higher at Christmas, but that divorce statistics also reach a high point. There are probably many reasons for this, but, not least, it is because the stresses and strains of family life also become particularly pronounced at this time of year.

It can be very easy to get swept along by the whole dynamic of Christmas, but it is also a time when one can take stock and ask whether what one has is what one really wants. As we get older and the nest empties and the difficulties of children, deciding where to go at Christmas increase, we finally have the chance to do things differently and to do them in the way that suits us rather than everyone else. This might mean, abandoning our cold and miserable shores for some winter sun, either on your own, or with someone else, or it might mean, just snuggling down in front of the wood burner with your significant other.

Whatever path you choose, it is important to realise that this is your time and there is no reason for you to be hitched to Santa's reindeers and dragged along kicking and screaming into the New Year. Suzanne, for example, has decided that, Brexit, not with standing, three months in the sunshine of Las Palmas as a digital nomad is the way to go. Peter has joined her for a few weeks and is enjoying himself mightily. There has truly been a lot of sun, sea, sand and sex – and paella! Anyway, a happy New Year to you all and see you next week.

