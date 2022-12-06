Episode 24: Neurodivergency and Sex

Here we talk to Barbara Bloomfield about neuro–divergency, and sex, and although the emphasis is not on older people, it is easy to see how the issues overlap and impact on each other. One of the things that older people missed out on when they were growing up back in the 50s and 60s is that many of the things taken for granted today about the way that we are, and the way that we made our way through life, were not available at the time. As a result, older people may be more sceptical about things like being "woke" and suchlike. Very often, one has to ask whether this scepticism is misplaced.

What becomes clear in many of our interviews here is that people – mainly women – had had to put up with a lot of stuff and nonsense about bearing the load and carrying on when help was always available. Every time a new issue is born, there are, of course, those who wish to push it farther and faster, and of course, without them, these new developments would probably never be born in the first place. Now that they are here, it is incumbent upon the rest of us to decide whether there is anything in them.

Neuro divergency is perhaps one such issue. When we were kids, it was certainly not an issue that was ever discussed. And yet there must've been neuro-divergent people (we could all probably name a few who would be so diagnosed these days – perhaps even ourselves) who just had to get through as best as they could. Now is the time to stop and take stock of the situation and ask how these various characterisations have impacted our relationships and attitudes towards sex and gender. The discussion here is precisely a part of that process.

You can find Barbara’s website here.

