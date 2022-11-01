Episode 19: Navigating Open Relationships

In this episode, Suzanne reflects on being in an open relationship with no guidebook. Stepping outside of monogamy is a choice that is being made with greater frequency by people of all ages. New apps such as Feeld, for example, have been created specifically for those who choose ethical non-monogamy, polyamory or any other myriad terms now being used to describe sexual fluidity.

Being non-monogamous means taking communication between everyone involved to a level that ensures all parties are happy with the relationship. It means dealing with jealousy or other strong feelings for which one may be unprepared or surprised.

However, suppose you’re the type who craves excitement and enjoys the kick of meeting someone new. In that case, an open relationship can be the answer, provided you can deal with the emotional rollercoaster that often accompanies making such a choice!

