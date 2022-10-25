Episode 18: Living With Others

In this episode we talk about having an active sex life when you have other people in the house. It may be children or lodgers or Airbnb guests, maybe you just have very thin walls between you and next door. Whichever it is we will probably all have been confronted at some stage with the embarrassment of either overhearing other people having sex or being overheard ourselves.

For exhibitionists and voyeurs alike this may not be such a problem as it is for those of a more bashful nature and for seniors who may have been brought up to think that sex is dirty somehow there is the added factor of what people might think of you making so much noise “at your age!”

One of the great advantages of being older, however, is that you are more likely to have the place to yourself as the children make lives of their own elsewhere, leaving you with the sexual opportunities that you maybe haven't had for several decades. Buy that sex swing, build that dungeon and break out the whips and chains, you have nothing to lose but your dignity!

Seriously though, being older can bring with it not only problems but also opportunities to change the way you live – if you should so wish – in all sorts of ways, not least of which relates to sex. Your senior years should be ones where you finally get to be the person you have always wanted to be. The embarrassment factor is probably not as great as it was when you were younger and you may be more confident in yourself as well. These may be your twilight years but twilight contains the promise of many pleasures.

