Episode 138: Keeping up with Co-Host Zoe Kors

In this episode, I reconnected with my former co-host, the wonderful. Though we’ve never met in person, she feels like a kindred spirit, and I absolutely love her to bits!.
It had been months since our last chat, but like old friends, the conversation flowed effortlessly. I was eager to catch up and hear what she’s been up to since we last recorded together, back when another former co-hostjoined us.
As always, we had plenty to talk about - sex, relationships, and dating in later life. We touched on the role of sexologists in helping couples navigate their sexual life, often having gone through couples therapy, and the fascinating impact they can have.
Zoe’s been working on a memoir, as have I, and we traded stories about the highs and lows of writing about our personal lives. It’s a challenge to create something deeply honest yet engaging for readers and know where to draw the line when it comes to saying too much, or too little.
We wrapped up by sharing our plans and aspirations for the future. It was a joy to catch up, and I hope you enjoy the show. If you do, please leave a comment. We love hearing from our listeners!
00:00 Reconnecting and Reflecting on Change
02:58 The Role of Sexuality in Therapy
05:54 Navigating Sexuality and Relationships
09:05 The Journey of Self-Discovery
12:01 Embracing Aging and Sexuality
15:01 Writing and Creative Expression
18:03 The Importance of Community and Connection
21:03 Life Transitions and Personal Growth
23:53 Curating a Joyful Life
26:59 Future Aspirations and Retreats
What others are saying:
"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."
“First of all, let me tell you how awesome I think you are and how valuable I think your Substack is.”
“Your work is one of my new found joys. Thank you.”
