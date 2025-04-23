Episode 138: Keeping up with Co-Host Zoe Kors

In this episode, I reconnected with my former co-host, the wonderful

. Though we’ve never met in person, she feels like a kindred spirit, and I absolutely love her to bits!.

It had been months since our last chat, but like old friends, the conversation flowed effortlessly. I was eager to catch up and hear what she’s been up to since we last recorded together, back when another former co-host

joined us.

As always, we had plenty to talk about - sex, relationships, and dating in later life. We touched on the role of sexologists in helping couples navigate their sexual life, often having gone through couples therapy, and the fascinating impact they can have.

Zoe’s been working on a memoir, as have I, and we traded stories about the highs and lows of writing about our personal lives. It’s a challenge to create something deeply honest yet engaging for readers and know where to draw the line when it comes to saying too much, or too little.

We wrapped up by sharing our plans and aspirations for the future. It was a joy to catch up, and I hope you enjoy the show. If you do, please leave a comment. We love hearing from our listeners!

00:00 Reconnecting and Reflecting on Change

02:58 The Role of Sexuality in Therapy

05:54 Navigating Sexuality and Relationships

09:05 The Journey of Self-Discovery

12:01 Embracing Aging and Sexuality

15:01 Writing and Creative Expression

18:03 The Importance of Community and Connection

21:03 Life Transitions and Personal Growth

23:53 Curating a Joyful Life

26:59 Future Aspirations and Retreats

If you'd like access to exclusive features like personal posts, my upcoming guide Getting Started with Sex Toys, a chat room, direct messaging for your burning questions, and Substack Live sessions with expert guests, consider becoming a paid subscriber!

Annual membership is just £49.99 (a better deal than £9.99/month) and supports the work behind creating weekly podcasts, managing social media, collaborating with health professionals, and producing valuable resources. This isn’t just a hobby—it’s my passion and profession.

Your subscription helps empower older individuals to feel sexually confident and access tools for pain-free, pleasurable intimacy.

What others are saying:

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table with friends, finally able to talk about what no one else does."

“First of all, let me tell you how awesome I think you are and how valuable I think your Substack is.”

“Your work is one of my new found joys. Thank you.”