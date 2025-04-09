Sex Advice for Seniors
Episode 136: Interview with Ally Iseman
Episode 136: Interview with Ally Iseman
Episode 136: Interview with Ally Iseman

Jealousy, ethical non-monogamy and other messy stuff
Suzanne Noble
and
Ally | Passport 2 Pleasure
Apr 09, 2025
Transcript

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors I had the pleasure of speaking with fellow Substacker

Ally Iseman
, a relationship coach and self-proclaimed non-monogamy nerd, about the nuances of ethical non-monogamy and its implications for older adults exploring new relationship dynamics.

This is an area in which I’m too familiar, having been in several relationships, both serious and casual, in which monogamy was not part of the construct. And I am now in a situationship, which has some degree of flexibility around it.

We delved into the importance of communication in relationships, particularly when considering non-traditional structures like polyamory and swinging. Ali emphasised that understanding and articulating one's needs and boundaries are crucial, regardless of the relationship style.

We also discussed the challenges and misconceptions surrounding non-monogamy, such as jealousy and societal expectations, and how these can be navigated through open dialogue and self-awareness. Although monogamy comes with its own particular challenges, so do relationships that may involve multiple partners.

Our conversation highlighted the potential for personal growth and fulfilment through exploring different relationship dynamics, especially later in life when individuals may seek new experiences or have different emotional and physical needs.

Chapters

00:00 Exploring Non-Monogamy and Relationships

09:58 Communication in Non-Monogamous Relationships

20:10 Understanding Jealousy and Compersion

30:04 Navigating Relationship Dynamics in Later Life

You can find Ali here:

Passport 2 Pleasure
Love isn't all you need and one-size-fits-all relationships rarely do. Learn to build the love life you actually want, not the one you were told you should have.
By Ally Iseman

Everything you need to know to have a thriving, nourishing sex life as you age—whatever that means for you. Suzanne Noble is over sixty, sexually experienced and honest. She discusses her own experience and—as a woman in her sixties—brings years of sex and intimacy to reflect on in a witty, open and enthusiastic way. The series is dedicated to helping older people find their way to a healthy and enjoyable sex life. Whether you are just starting out with a new partner or continuing with an old one, there's sure to be something new here for you.
