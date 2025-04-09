Episode 136: Interview with Ally Iseman

In this episode of Sex Advice for Seniors I had the pleasure of speaking with fellow Substacker

, a relationship coach and self-proclaimed non-monogamy nerd, about the nuances of ethical non-monogamy and its implications for older adults exploring new relationship dynamics.

This is an area in which I’m too familiar, having been in several relationships, both serious and casual, in which monogamy was not part of the construct. And I am now in a situationship, which has some degree of flexibility around it.

We delved into the importance of communication in relationships, particularly when considering non-traditional structures like polyamory and swinging. Ali emphasised that understanding and articulating one's needs and boundaries are crucial, regardless of the relationship style.

We also discussed the challenges and misconceptions surrounding non-monogamy, such as jealousy and societal expectations, and how these can be navigated through open dialogue and self-awareness. Although monogamy comes with its own particular challenges, so do relationships that may involve multiple partners.

Our conversation highlighted the potential for personal growth and fulfilment through exploring different relationship dynamics, especially later in life when individuals may seek new experiences or have different emotional and physical needs.

Chapters

00:00 Exploring Non-Monogamy and Relationships

09:58 Communication in Non-Monogamous Relationships

20:10 Understanding Jealousy and Compersion

30:04 Navigating Relationship Dynamics in Later Life

