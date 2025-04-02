Sex Advice for Seniors
Episode 135: Interview with Anna Marti
Episode 135: Interview with Anna Marti

Helping a partner with sexual trauma
Suzanne Noble
and
Anna Marti
Apr 02, 2025
Transcript

I’m always intrigued by what inspires ‘sexperts’ to help others navigate the challenges within their sexual relationships. For many I’ve met, their journey into this field is often deeply personal, shaped by their own experiences and struggles.

In this recent conversation, intimacy coach Anna Marti, whom I have met before, shared her path to becoming an intimacy coach. Her journey was profoundly influenced by her experiences with trauma in relationships, particularly with a long-term partner who had a traumatic sexual history. Their shared effort to rediscover sexual pleasure and connection ultimately motivated Anna to pursue a career as a counsellor and learn how to heal others who found it difficult to move on from their traumatic past.

Our discussion delved into the cultural influences on sexuality, the critical role of communication in intimacy, and the importance of redefining pleasure beyond conventional ideas of sex. Anna highlighted the value of bridging body and spirit, dispelling misconceptions about intimacy, and embracing playfulness in relationships.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Intimacy Coaching

03:01 Understanding Trauma and Relationships

05:59 Exploring Sexuality and Cultural Influences

08:56 The Role of Communication in Intimacy

11:51 Redefining Sex and Pleasure

15:06 Bridging Body and Spirit

18:02 Misconceptions About Intimacy

21:11 Finding Playfulness in Relationships

23:54 Key Takeaways on Connection and Healing

You can find Anna here: https://annamarti.com

Everything you need to know to have a thriving, nourishing sex life as you age—whatever that means for you. Suzanne Noble is over sixty, sexually experienced and honest. She discusses her own experience and—as a woman in her sixties—brings years of sex and intimacy to reflect on in a witty, open and enthusiastic way. The series is dedicated to helping older people find their way to a healthy and enjoyable sex life. Whether you are just starting out with a new partner or continuing with an old one, there's sure to be something new here for you.
