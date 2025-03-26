Sex Advice for Seniors
Sex Advice for Seniors Podcast
Episode 134: Interview with Amara
Episode 134: Interview with Amara

Suzanne Noble
and
Amara Charles
Mar 26, 2025
Transcript

It was great to welcome back Amara Charles to Sex Advice for Seniors, a relationship and sexual empowerment expert and best selling author of three books. I really love this woman - she has a wonderful calm energy about her and she positive lights up when she talks about her work.

In this episode I was keen to delve into the practise of concept of Quodoushka, which represents the fusion of energies to create a greater whole. Amara is an expert on this ancient practise, having written a book about it, and believes there are nine male and female genital anatomy types--such as Coyote Man or Buffalo Woman.

I know it all sounds very woo woo, but when Amara is talking about it, it actually makes perfect sense because I certainly have known men who liked to howl like a coyote during sex (I used to worry he would wake up the neighbours).

Amara discusses the three essential pillars of ageless sexuality: embodied presence, resonant communication, and sexual alchemy. Through personal stories and insights, we explore how understanding one's genital anatomy can enhance sexual experiences, the importance of acceptance in pleasure, and the potential for growth and vibrancy in sexuality as one ages. Ultimately, I’m a great believer in that whatever system works in helping us become closer, more intimate, with our partner(s), the better. And Amara has certainly witnessed, as we discussed, the transformative power using Quodoushka can have on our clients.

If you’d like to find out more about Amara visit her website:

https://amaracharles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@amaracharles7203

Here Mystic Rapture Couples Intimacy Retreat is being held in Costa Rica May 3-10, 2025. It sounds AMAZING.

Mystic River Couples Retreat

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Kodoshka and Amara Charles

10:32 Understanding Genital Anatomy Types

22:53 The Third Pillar: Sexual Alchemy

Suzanne Noble
Amara Charles
