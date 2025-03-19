Episode 133: Interview with The Gen X Sexologist

One of the recurring topics in my conversations with older people is how to navigate a sexless relationship, especially when one person in the partnership wants more sex than the other.

Having spent the last four years of my own marriage celibate, I am familiar with this dynamic. In my case, my sexual dissatisfaction was not defined by my ability to orgasm (which I had always taken control of) but more of an inability to communicate my desires and a lack of vernacular around sex and overall confidence to even know how to start the conversation.

In my conversation with sexologist Renée Yvonne we discuss the challenges of navigating sexless relationships, the importance of communication about desires, and the need for understanding female pleasure.

We explore how sexual satisfaction impacts overall well-being and the emotional toll of unmet sexual needs. Renée shares her experiences and insights as a certified sex counsellor, offering practical advice for couples to enhance intimacy and connection.

There’s no age-specificity when it comes to learning how to talk about sex. Whether with a new partner or in a long-term relationship, we can all benefit from improving our communication skills in this area.

00:00 Navigating Sexless Relationships

09:55 Communication and Desire

20:01 Understanding Female Pleasure

29:57 The Impact of Sexual Satisfaction on Well-being

You can find Renée Yvonne here:

www.thegensexologist.com

renee@thegensexologist.com

Listen to previous episodes of her The Gen SeXy Podcast here.

