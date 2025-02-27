Episode 130: Sex after Recovering from Breast Cancer

Darlaine and I have met before, and in this conversation we talk openly and honestly about the challenges of sexual health, especially for women after breast cancer. We shared some of our personal experiences and talked about how hormonal treatments can impact intimacy, as well as the importance of taking care of vaginal health.

We also discussed how lifestyle choices can make a big difference, busted a few myths about feminine hygiene products, and looked at environmental factors that contribute to breast cancer. For me, the biggest takeaway was how much we need better education and support when it comes to sexual health, especially for women as we get older.

Chapters

02:57 Personal Experiences and Challenges

05:54 Exploring Sexual Health Post-Breast Cancer

09:02 The Importance of Vaginal Health

12:01 Understanding Hormonal Treatments

15:02 The Impact of Lifestyle on Sexual Health

18:05 Debunking Myths About Feminine Hygiene Products

20:58 Environmental Factors and Breast Cancer

24:01 Navigating Intimacy and Aging

26:53 Addressing Sexual Health Concerns

29:52 Conclusion and Future Conversations

Here’s what others have to say:

"I just finished listening to your podcast! I felt like I was sitting around the dinner table after dessert with good friends, giving voice to what some of us have been feeling and thinking for ages!"

"Love the dialogue, love the subject, will be a devoted listener!!