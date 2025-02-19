Episode 128: A New Community for Sensualists

Sex Advice for Seniors
Do you love giving or receiving a sensual or otherwise massage?
Suzanne Noble
and
Colin Richards
Feb 19, 2025
Transcript

One of the perks of my ‘job’ is occasionally being offered incredible freebies I can’t refuse. My massive sex toy collection is one example, and another is the post I wrote about a sensual massage I received from Colin Richards.

After nearly two hours of being massaged and sensually stroked by the country’s leading sensual masseur, I felt as though I’d just returned from a week-long holiday (one where I’d been liberally coated in oil). It was divine, and I was eager to catch up with him to hear about his latest venture—a web-based channel for those who enjoy both giving and receiving sensual massage.

While it may seem niche, more and more people, especially later in life, are exploring sensual massage as a way to revive their libido, deepen their connection with a partner, and fully embrace pleasure. In the world of massage, however, advertising these services can be tricky, as they often sit somewhere between adult work (even though penetration is typically not involved) and traditional massage.

That said, the sensual masseurs I’ve met take their work very seriously, ensuring that clients’ boundaries are respected and that the experience aligns with what the client is seeking.

Currently, the networking platform operates as a Telegram chat group called Intimacy Matters. This is described as “the first phase of creating a networking platform to unite sensual massage lovers and general sensualists.”

Colin explains: “To qualify to join, you should take great pleasure in giving and receiving erotic intimacy or, ideally, have some experience in sensual massage. You should appreciate intimacy and connection during sex. Empathy, authenticity, and being a good person should form the core of your values.”

To get access too the chat group you must complete the Application Form

00:00 Introduction to Sensual Massage and Community Building

05:58 Creating a Safe Space for Intimacy

12:03 Exploring Consent and Boundaries in Sensual Experiences

18:11 The Future of Intimacy and Sensuality for Older Adults

You can find Colin Richards at:

Facebook; https://www.facebook.com/Intimacymatters

Twitter; https://twitter.com/IntimacyMatters

Website: https://www.intimacymatters.co.uk

Colin is a member of The Association of Somatic & Integrative Sexologists

Everything you need to know to have a thriving, nourishing sex life as you age—whatever that means for you. Suzanne Noble is over sixty, sexually experienced and honest. She discusses her own experience and—as a woman in her sixties—brings years of sex and intimacy to reflect on in a witty, open and enthusiastic way. The series is dedicated to helping older people find their way to a healthy and enjoyable sex life. Whether you are just starting out with a new partner or continuing with an old one, there's sure to be something new here for you.
