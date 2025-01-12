Episode 122: Back in the Dating Game

One question that often comes up is how to make dating easier for men and women seeking serious relationships.

From my experience, finding a man who wants regular sex and understands female anatomy is far less challenging than finding one who desires a deep, meaningful connection beyond just physical intimacy.

I’ve been a virtual Facebook friend of Shakti Sundari for several years. During that time, I’ve watched her navigate relationships with men who were clearly incompatible, trying to make things work despite the odds. After taking a break due to family responsibilities, she moved to Glastonbury and settled into the community, which required some adjustment.

Recently, over the past three months, she’s been documenting her reengagement with dating on her Facebook profile. She expresses a desire to flirt, have fun, and eventually find a proper adult relationship. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed reading her long, detailed posts. Shakti has a wonderful curiosity and an open energy. Unlike many women I’ve spoken to who find the online dating scene disheartening and have given up, I can sense that Shakti is still in the process of figuring it all out and wants to help others to find the ‘conscious connection’ they are seeking too.

While she’s still navigating all of this, and being an educator for a significant period of time, teaching tantra, amongst other disciplines, she has decided to hold a series of workshops to offer women and men, during separate events, the opportunity to share their thoughts on the dating world, their experiences and with the hope of gaining more clarity in themselves and their online profiles in how they express themselves and what they are seeking in a partner.

She’s offering two online introductory events in January (more if there's demand): on Wed, Jan 15th & Sat, Jan 18th, 2025

Both will follow the same format. There'll be a maximum of 20 participants per session. Every woman is warmly welcome

Gathering #1

When: Wednesday, 15th January, 7-9pm

Where: Online via zoom

Registration: £11 via this PayPal link (please select friends & family payment option):

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/shaktisundarilove/11

You can find all the information about the Conscious Dating Collective Workshops here:

Conscious Dating Collective