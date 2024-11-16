Writing Erotica for the Oldies

I’ve been looking forward to this conversation for a couple of months, since coming across Stella Fosse on Substack. A rarity in the world of romance and erotic writing, Stella has a unique perspective, writing for and about older adults. We discuss the challenges and biases in the publishing industry, the importance of representation, and the evolving landscape of self-publishing.

Stella shares her journey into writing, the differences between erotica and romance, and the significance of community and social media in building an audience. Our conversation highlights the joy of writing as a form of play and the potential for older characters to inspire readers.

Takeaways

The publishing industry often favours younger characters in romance and erotica.

Older women writing erotica can challenge societal norms and stereotypes.

Self-publishing has opened new avenues for authors to share their work.

Erotica focuses on sexuality, while romance centres on character development and relationships.

Diversity in romance writing is still a work in progress.

Marketing for indie authors requires a different approach than traditional publishing.

Social media is crucial for building an audience and credibility.

Writing can be a playful exploration of fantasies and desires.

Community support among writers enhances the creative process.

Older characters in romance can provide relatable role models for readers.

As the holiday season approaches, consider giving the gift of knowledge and open conversation about sexuality in later life. Subscribing to Sex Advice for Seniors supports the destigmatisation of these important discussions and highlights the incredible individuals I've interviewed who share this passion. Join us in fostering a more open dialogue about sex and ageing!

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Erotic Writing for Older Audiences

02:54 The Journey into Writing Erotica

05:49 Breaking Age Stereotypes in Romance

09:06 The Evolution of Publishing and Self-Publishing

12:10 Understanding the Differences: Erotica vs. Romance

14:54 Diversity and Representation in Romance Writing

17:52 Marketing Strategies for Indie Authors

21:02 The Role of Social Media in Building an Audience

24:04 The Creative Process of Writing Erotica

27:06 Exploring Fantasies Through Writing

29:59 The Importance of Community in Writing

33:01 Conclusion and Future Aspirations

Website: www.stellafosse.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StellaFosseAuthor/

Twitter: stellafosse

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/stellafosse

Instagram: @stella.fosse



Check out Stella’s Books and Stories:

https://stellafosse.com/stella-fosses-books-stories/



Write & Sell a Well-Seasoned Romance:

Launch Your Author Adventure in Late-Life Romance

Vampires of a Certain Age:

Five Hundred Years of Loving



Brilliant Charming Bastard:

Getting Rich is the Best Revenge



The Erotic Pandemic Ball:

Tales of Love in Lockdown



Aphrodite's Pen:

The Power of Writing Erotica After Midlife