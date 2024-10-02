Episode 106: Understanding your Yoni & Self-Exploration

In a recent post, I wrote about self-exploration and how little many women know and understand their anatomy, especially when it comes to sexual pleasure.

This week’s podcast is an interview with Michelle Germey, a Yoni therapist, about the importance of understanding female anatomy, the challenges women face regarding body confidence and sexual health, and the impact of ageing on sexual desire.

We discuss the need for open communication about sexual issues, the role of clinical sexologists, and the resources available for women seeking help. The conversation emphasises the importance of self-exploration, acceptance of bodily changes, and the normalisation of diverse vulva appearances.

Michelle shares insights on enhancing intimacy and pleasure, even as one ages, and the significance of scheduling intimacy in busy lives.

Takeaways

The term 'Yoni' refers to female reproductive organs and embodies femininity.

Understanding one's anatomy is crucial for sexual health and confidence.

There is no 'normal' appearance for vulvas; diversity should be celebrated.

Ageing can lead to changes in sexual desire and physical response.

Communication about sexual health is essential for maintaining intimacy.

Accessing sexual health services can be challenging, especially for women.

Clinical sexologists play a vital role in addressing sexual health issues.

Women often experience shame around their sexuality and bodies.

Self-exploration and understanding personal pleasure are important.

Scheduling intimacy can help maintain a fulfilling sexual life.

Sound Bites

"I wanted to specialize in female biomedical issues."

"The Yoni is those female organs of the womb."

"There is no normal; it's just what it is."

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Yoni Therapy

02:50 Understanding the Yoni and Female Anatomy

06:04 Body Confidence and Normalizing Vulva Diversity

08:55 Ageing, Sexual Desire, and Changes in the Body

11:59 Communication and Overcoming Sexual Shame

14:47 Accessing Sexual Health Services and Support

18:09 The Role of Clinical Sexologists

21:01 Exploring Female Sexuality and Pleasure

23:46 Scheduling Intimacy and Finding Pleasure

26:52 Resources for Sexual Health and Therapy

https://www.cosrt.org.uk/search-members/

You can find Psychosexual Services on the NHS here. Not all regions offer these services.

Examples

https://slam.nhs.uk/service-detail/service/psychosexual-service-114/

https://www.guysandstthomas.nhs.uk/our-services/psychosexual-clinic