Understanding your Sexual Birthright

What is your sexual birthright and can you say, with 100% honesty, that you are able to fully embrace your sexual self without shame, embarrassment or fear?

That’s the topic of this week’s discussion with one of my oldest guests, Galen Fous, a sex therapist and educator.

During our conversation, we discussed the role of kink and the erotic in maintaining an active sex life, even with physical limitations. Galen encourages couples to have open and honest conversations about their desires and to explore the vast territory of pleasure beyond traditional friction sex. He also highlights the healing and empowering aspects of reclaiming one's sexuality.

Takeaways

Explore your authentic sexuality and embrace your sexual birthright.

Engage in open and honest conversations with your partner about your desires and fantasies.

Move beyond traditional friction sex and explore the vast territory of pleasure available to you.

Reclaim your sexuality and heal any past wounds or traumas.

Embrace the opportunity to deepen intimacy and connection with your partner through sexual exploration.

Sound Bites

"I'm still having sex at least three times a week and I'm talking about sex that is in the range of three to five hours per session."

"This is the great time of life. You know, this is your time to have the freedom to pursue what interests you and what excites you. And sex can certainly be a big part of that."

"To be honest, it's a very complicated at this stage when we have decades of indoctrination and programming and beliefs and stories and judgments and experience painful experiences and all those things now have are a big, those are all tangled up with your authentic sexual expression."

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Unique Perspective

03:12. Maintaining an Active Sex Life in Later Life

08:45. Embracing Freedom and Pursuing Sexual Pleasure

11:36. Untangling Beliefs and Programming

18:15. Moving Beyond Friction Sex

26:07. Exploring the Vast Territory of Pleasure

31:51. The Importance of Honesty and Courage

34:37Conclusion and Invitation for Further Conversations

Find Galen at : https://GalenFous.com