Can Psychedelics Improve your Relationship?

In this episode, I have the pleasure of chatting with Denise Renye, who is a sexologist, sex therapist, yoga therapist, and psychedelic therapist. We dive into the fascinating role of psychedelics in the lives of older adults and how they can enhance intimacy and help manage pain. Denise shares her insights on being a psychedelic therapist and how she guides individuals in integrating their experiences into everyday life.

We also discuss the importance of communication in relationships and how psychedelics can open up new avenues for exploring desires, boosting both emotional and physical connections. It’s a heartfelt conversation that underscores the need for greater awareness and access to professionals in the field of sex therapy. I hope you enjoy it as much as I did!

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Denise Renye and her multiple titles

03:21 Integration of psychedelic experiences

06:18 Enhancing relationships through psychedelics

12:43 Breaking down boundaries in relationships

19:28 Using sensual activities to enhance intimacy

25:54 The importance of sensate focus technique

32:00 The need for awareness and access to sex therapy professionals

Dr. Denise Renye

Licensed Psychologist* Certified Sexologist * Psychedelic Assisted Therapy and Integration * Certified Yoga Therapist

https://WholePersonIntegration.com