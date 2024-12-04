What is an orgasmic human design coach?

In a recent conversation, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ena Xena, an orgasmic human design coach, and we delved into the fascinating intersection of human design principles and intimacy. Ena’s insights opened up a whole new perspective on how we can enhance our relationships, particularly for those of us over 50.

Understanding Human Design

Ena introduced the concept of an “orgasmic human design coach.” This unique approach merges intimacy advice with the principles of human design, allowing individuals to better understand their sexual energy and intimacy needs. Each person’s human design chart reveals both conscious and unconscious aspects, providing a roadmap for personal and relational growth.

Enhancing Relationships

One of the key takeaways from our discussion was how understanding human design can improve relationship dynamics and decision-making. Ena explained that analysing intimacy and compatibility through human design connection charts can reveal valuable insights about how partners interact and support each other’s needs.

The Importance of Sexual Energy

We emphasised that sexual energy is vital for our well-being and should be nurtured throughout life. Ena noted, “We create a third being in a relationship,” highlighting how couples can cultivate a shared energy that enhances their connection. Regular dates and intentional time together are crucial for maintaining the health of a relationship. “Don’t take each other for granted,” she advised, a reminder that intentionality matters.

Workshops and Self-Development

Ena offers a variety of workshops and courses designed to help individuals explore their sexual energy and enhance relational well-being. She articulated how self-development is essential for sustaining long-term relationships. By investing in personal growth, partners can keep their connections vibrant and fulfilling.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Orgasmic Human Design Coaching

03:09 Understanding Human Design and Its Impact

05:58 The Connection Between Human Design and Intimacy

09:05 Integrating Orgasmic Therapy with Human Design

11:55 The Importance of Sexual Energy in Relationships

14:54 Creating a Nurturing Relationship

17:55 Tools for Sustaining Long-Term Relationships

21:02 Workshops and Courses Offered by Ena Xena

You can find Ena Xena here:

https://openwing.weebly.com/

A big THANK YOU to all my subscribers, both paid and unpaid. When I first started this 2 1/2 years ago, I never could have imagined I would now be speaking on panels with academics talking about sexual health in older adults, being asked to participate in TV programmes about Sex over 60.

However, most of this kind of work is completely unpaid.

I don’t like to put my posts behind a paywall because I’m a great believer that good sex shouldn’t be something you have to pay for to learn about although I get that’s the Substack business model.

However, it does take considerable time out of my day to participate in all the activities at which I am being asked to contribute, and that’s where your paid subscription comes in. The more money I can generate from this Substack and brand collaborations, the more time I can focus on Sex Advice for Seniors.

Your £4.99/month or £49.99/year can help me to reach more people who may be wondering how to go about having pleasurable sex in later life.

Suzanne