The Side Effect of Prostate Surgery Nobody Prepares Men For

There’s a side effect of prostate cancer surgery that almost no one warns men about – until it hits them in the bedroom. I’ve had more than one partner discover something was seriously wrong only after they lost their erections, and I’ve since learned they’re far from alone.

This week on Sex Advice for Seniors, I talk to Jon Plate from Nordic Stem Cells about what he calls the “silent aftershock” of radical prostatectomy and why so many men are left to quietly grieve their sex lives while everyone tells them they should just be grateful to be alive. We also get into a new stem‑cell approach that claims to do more than just offer another pill or pump.

Here’s what we cover:

The hidden sexual fallout of prostate cancer surgery

Why doctors gloss over erection problems – and how that feels for men

Shame, ageism, and why older couples stop asking for help

A stem‑cell treatment that aims to fix the cause, not just the symptoms

What men and partners should be asking before and after surgery

Nordic Stem Cells are offering Sex Advice for Seniors readers an exclusive VIP package:

Treatment : USD 19,800 (normal price USD 22,500 for the medical treatment only)

Additionally : Free airport transfers to/from the hotel and 2 nights at Hyatt Centric (right next to the facility)

Jon will personally oversee your stay to ensure a seamless experience

To trigger the discount and VIP package, you must mention the affiliate code: “Noble2026“ when you approach Nordic Stem Cell either via the website or by contacting info@nordicstemcell.com or Jon directly at jon@nordicstemcell.com.

My new course for men who want to understand the underlying cause of ED: https://www.stayfirmprogram.com

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