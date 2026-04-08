He Does Five Girth Fills a Day. Here's What Older Men Actually Want.

Ever wondered why some men in their 60s and 70s are secretly upgrading their cocks for bigger, harder confidence? Yup, it’s a thing.

This episode features Chris Bustamante, known online as Injector Chris, a New York nurse practitioner who’s made a name helping men look and feel better below the belt. He’s down to earth, straight talking and not shy about the fact that for lots of men size matters for self-esteem as much as for sex.

We talk about the treatments men are asking for and what actually works if you want to make your penis bigger, firmer, and more responsive, all without surgery or gimmicks.

Here’s what to expect:

Girth filler that adds real volume, both hard and soft

The P-Shot using high-concentration PRP for stronger erections

Penile Botox for quicker, fuller blood flow

Scrotal filler for men on testosterone who’ve lost volume

Chris has seen how these procedures can transform not just bodies but confidence and relationships.

Listen in - it’s candid, eye-opening, and might change how you think about ageing, pleasure, and performance.

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