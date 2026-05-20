Why Gay Men Struggle to Find True Love (And Nobody Talks About Why)

The most romantic gay dating story I’ve heard all year involves a popped tire, a mechanic, and a 70-year-old man on his way to a first date.

This week on Sex Advice for Seniors, I sat down with Anthony Canapi, CEO of Best Man Matchmaking, the only US matchmaker working exclusively with gay men. He’s also a psychotherapist, which matters more than you’d think when the people coming to him are 60, 70, or even older.

Here’s what we cover:

Why so many older gay men quietly give up on love, and what changes their minds

The lasting weight of the AIDS crisis on how gay seniors date today

Why “younger men only” is often grief, not attraction

The math of dating apps that finally explains why everyone is exhausted

What you’re really paying for when you hire a matchmaker (yes, we talk money)

That 70-year-old? He nearly turned around when the tire blew. The mechanic talked him into keeping the date. He’s now married to the man he met that night.

Follow Anthony here:

Website

Instagram

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