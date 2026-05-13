Why Women Feel Completely Different After Menopause | Tanya Leake

Two things can be true at the same time. I am grateful to be alive long enough to go through menopause. I am also furious about how little we are told about what happens to our genitals as we age.

This week on Sex Advice for Seniors, after nearly 200 episodes, I finally said the words “clitoral atrophy” out loud. Mindset and lifestyle coach Tanya Leake joined me to walk through what actually happens. Falling estrogen thins the tissues. Blood flow drops. The clitoris becomes less sensitive, takes longer to wake up, sometimes goes quiet. In some cases the hood fuses over the head of the clitoris. There is a name for it. Clitoral adhesion. Most women have never been told this is a thing.

Here’s what we cover:

Why clitoral atrophy happens to most of us, and why almost no doctor will say the words

What clitoral adhesions actually are, and how to spot the signs

Why “use it or lose it” really does apply to your clitoris, and is medical fact, not a slogan

How vaginal estrogen, DHEA and hyaluronic acid each rebuild tissue, and why lube and coconut oil are not in the same category

What it takes to fire a doctor who dismisses your sexual health and find one who has caught up with the research

Follow Tanya here:

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