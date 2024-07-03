Dr Marcy Brink is an intimacy and relationship coach who is here to challenge the traditional "relationship escalator" and explore alternative paths to connection and fulfilment.

Many of us have already lived the life outlined by societal norms - the expected progression of dating, exclusivity, marriage, and children. Relationship counsellors call this the ‘relationship escalator.’

But as we grow older, we may begin to wonder, "What else is possible?" Dr. Brink's clients have expressed a desire for more flexibility and autonomy in their relationships. They want to enjoy sexual and romantic connections without the pressure of traditional commitments like marriage or cohabitation.

Younger generations are already paving the way, freely exploring alternative sexualities and designing new models of intimacy. Embracing meaningful connections with play partners, dating across age differences, and trying consensual non-monogamy are just a few examples of the innovative ways people are redefining intimacy.

During our conversation, we discussed how social norms have shaped our dating and sex lives and how we can begin to think deeply about our authentic needs and desires. The goal is to empower us to communicate these needs openly with potential partners so we can all experience more pleasure and fulfilment in our later lives.

Join us as we rethink the relationship escalator and discover the vast possibilities for creating the intimate connections we genuinely crave.

