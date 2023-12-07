When I went to see a Dom

One of the benefits of growing older, if you haven’t already tried it, is discovering kink. There’s no expiration date on exploring alternative lifestyles, if you’ve always been vanilla. In this week’s episode, Zoe shares her experience with visiting a ‘Dom’ stemming initially from her professional interest before turning personal.

Unlike adult lifestyles such as swinging, BDSM rarely involves sexual intercourse; the pleasure comes from impact play and other techniques that may involve using electricity, ticklers, clamps, blindfolds or restraints to heighten the senses.

A word of caution - there are many fraudsters out there who, having seen Fifty Shades of Grey one too many times, confuse BDSM with the right to take advantage of their sub ignoring boundaries and consent. Before you agree to meet someone who advertises themselves as a ‘Dom,’ take proper precautions such as meeting for the first time at one of the many ‘munches,’ a place for kinksters to meet in social, non-kinky spaces.

If you like this or any of our previous episodes, you can show your love by becoming a subscriber. For the price of a coffee, you can help pay our costs and, although we won’t guarantee we won’t keep you up all night, you won’t wake up with the jitters. :)

Leave a comment