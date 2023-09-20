What is consent, and how do you make sure that, when it comes to sexual intimacy, there’s mutual consent? Mostly, it’s black and white - yes means yes and no means no. But what happens if one or both people are not in complete control of their facilities? Could a yes be a no once the booze or drugs have worn off?

Or what happens if you like your sex on the kinky side, how familiar are you with safe words and knowing when to use them?

In this frank discussion, Zoe shares her challenges around consent. She shares how to practise consent with oneself to make it easy with others. We talk about how porn has influenced and greyed the area of consent and how becoming more confident with age, can help to create clearer boundaries.

