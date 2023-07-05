Episode 49: Talking to your kids about sex

When is the right time to talk to our children about sex, and how should we do it? It’s estimated that most children will have viewed porn by the time they are 10; some say it’s as young as eight years old. Zoe and I discuss our own experience of learning about sex and how we talked about it with our children.
Plus, she shares tips for how to broach the topic, help children to understand about pleasure (that doesn’t have to be sexual) and about the difference between what they see on screen and real-life intimacy. It’s a complicated and challenging topic, not least because if our experience of learning about sex was cloaked in shame, it can inform how we discuss it with others.
