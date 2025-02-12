Talking Sex Toys with a Reviewer

I have a very large sex toy collection, most given to me for free. When friends have come over and seen the overspilling box of toys next to my bed, the most common reaction is, “Wow, how do you find the time to use all of that?!'“

Here's the thing: testing out sex toys is a job like any other, and nobody knows that better than my guest, Ralph Greco. He has been reviewing toys for websites, magazines like Hustler, and anyone else willing to pay him for over a decade. As a result, I suspect he has a much larger toy collection than I do. I don’t envy him for that, though, because toys take up space, are mostly not recyclable, and we have only so many erogenous zones for which a vibrating device can enhance our pleasure.

Ralph is very funny and it was great to dive into the world of sex toys and our respective experiences using them. For those who have not been initiated into the world of sex toys, Ralph and I discuss how to get started, what does or doesn’t make a sex toy useful, the growing interest in prostate play amongst older men. We also touched on what to do when you have accumulated too many toys - is it OK to sell them on secondhand toy/underwear/pantyhose sites?

We we also delve into the evolving landscape of men's pleasure products, discussing the shift in perception towards adult toys for men. And we debate the balance between simplicity and complexity in product features, while humorously contemplating the future of pleasure with the potential rise of robotic companions.

00:00 Introduction to Naughty Writing and Erotica

06:01 Exploring Prostate Play and Older Men

13:57 The Challenge of Toy Accumulation and Disposal

19:12 Exploring Men's Toys: A Shift in Perception

25:31 Safety and Quality: The New Standards in Adult Toys

Ralph’s New Book is out on Valentine’s Day! It’s called Sex: Everything You Didn't Know You Needed to Know and is co-authored with M. Christian.

Buy the book