Delving Into the Sexual Revolution

In this lively chat, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sam Feldman, the very engaging and funny author of 'Hookups, Hiccups and Happenstances.' We delved into the juicy bits of the sexual revolution, shared a few personal tales about intimacy, and had a good old chinwag about why communication is absolutely vital for keeping long-term relationships ticking along.

Sam shared some cracking insights from his own life, including how health can sometimes be a bit of a party pooper when it comes to sexuality, and the sheer joy of date nights. He cheekily reminded us that age is just a number—definitely not a barrier to having a right good time in the bedroom or beyond!

Takeaways:

The sexual revolution brought significant changes in women's empowerment (both good & bad)!

Personal experiences shape the narratives in erotic literature.

Health challenges can impact sexual intimacy but can be adapted to.

Ethical non-monogamy was practiced before the term existed.

Date nights can enhance connection and intimacy in relationships - no matter what your age!

Chapters

00:00 The Sexual Revolution: A Historical Perspective

06:03 Personal Experiences and Ethical Non-Monogamy

12:08 Maintaining Intimacy in Long-Term Relationships

17:50 Adapting to Change: Health and Sexuality

24:05 The Importance of Communication and Connection

Hookups, Hiccups, and Happenstances is a collection of erotic short stories that capture the spirit of the era when attitudes toward sex were being redefined. Set in the wild, libertine world of the 60s and 70s, Sam’s stories follow the character of Butch, a man admired by both men and women for his unapologetic embrace of sexual freedom. The book explores encounters that celebrate human desire, autonomy, and mutual pleasure, offering a refreshing and boundary-pushing perspective on relationships.

