In this chat, I had the pleasure of speaking with Sydney Zwicker about the many aspects of pelvic health, especially for women. We explored the emotional and physical connections tied to pelvic health and why women often seek support. It was fascinating to discuss the importance of addressing both physical issues and emotional trauma.

Sydney shared her holistic approach to healing, which includes various bodywork techniques and the vital role of creating a safe space for women to reconnect with their bodies. We also touched on men’s experiences, the significance of communication in intimacy, and the need to rethink societal narratives around menopause and women’s health.

Pelvic health discussions are vital for women of all ages.

Emotional stories are intertwined with physical health.

Women often seek help for physical pain, emotional trauma, or spiritual disconnection.

Healing requires addressing both physical and emotional aspects.

Techniques include bodywork, visualization, and somatic coaching.

Men also experience pelvic health issues and need support.

Intimacy can exist without sexuality, focusing on connection.

"You can't separate a woman from her story."

"The body is not out to get us."

"There's no shame in the healing process."

"Men need this work too."

"Intimacy doesn't have to involve sexuality."

"Communication is a practice."

00:00 Introduction to Pelvic Health Conversations

01:23 Understanding Pelvic Health and Emotional Connection

02:36 Pain Points and Reasons for Seeking Help

04:31 The Interplay of Physical and Emotional Health

06:30 Techniques for Healing and Body Awareness

08:11 Expanding the Scope: Working with Men

10:45 The Importance of Emotional Maturity in Healing

12:12 Navigating Touch and Intimacy

15:40 The Need for Non-Sexual Intimacy

18:00 Communication and Intimacy in Relationships

21:45 The Role of Elders and Wisdom in Sexuality

24:28 Menopause: A Rite of Passage

27:56 Reframing the Narrative Around Menopause

30:22 The Purpose of Menopause in Evolution

32:22 The Dangers of Medical Interventions

35:54 The Importance of Body Awareness and Education

https://www.zwickerhealingarts.com/

https://www.instagram.com/zwickerhealingarts