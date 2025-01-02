Exploring Vaginal Gymnastics

In this episode of "Sex Advice for Seniors," I had the pleasure of chatting with Bel de Lorenzo about something intriguing: vaginal gymnastics or pompoir training, as it’s sometimes called. This practice isn’t just about fun; it’s all about enhancing pelvic floor strength and boosting sexual pleasure. And the best news is you don’t need to be an Olympiad or have any special skills to become an expert.

We dove into why understanding the pelvic floor is so important and explored various techniques and exercises that anyone can try, no matter their starting point. Bel highlighted that training can be not only beneficial but also enjoyable—who knew working on your pelvic floor could be so engaging?

We also touched on the importance of rest and recovery in any training regimen and discussed how tools and toys can elevate the experience. It was a fascinating conversation, full of insights that can help boost libido, confidence, and overall well-being. You’ll find a discount code at the end for Bel’s Vaginal Gymnastics programme. I’m curious to try it myself and will be filling you in on how my training goes!

Key Takeaways

There's always something new to learn about sex.

Vaginal gymnastics can enhance dexterity and pleasure.

Kegel exercises are just the beginning of pelvic floor training.

Using fingers can help understand pelvic floor movements better.

A strong pelvic floor can alleviate incontinence issues.

Training can lead to heightened sensitivity and pleasure during sex.

You can start pelvic floor training at any age or fitness level.

Rest and recovery are crucial for muscle growth and strength.

Training can enhance libido and sexual confidence.

Making training fun is essential for consistency.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction to Vaginal Gymnastics

05:58 Exploring Techniques and Exercises

12:12 Benefits Beyond Pleasure

18:05 The Connection Between Sensation and Training

24:10 Enhancing Libido and Confidence

29:54 Conclusion and Program Details

www.gohddess.com

Coupon code SA4S gets them 25% off on the program, it is a one-time fee for life.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gohddess

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/pompoir/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@goh.ddess