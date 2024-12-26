Sexologist Chris Hands and I met a few months ago but the recording was mangled, so it was great to catch up with him again and talk about the intricate dynamics of men's groups which Chris has run for several years and the pervasive influence of toxic masculinity. Our discussion delved into the cultural perspectives on sexuality, particularly among older individuals, and how these attitudes shape our experiences.

We explored the role of dance as a profound means of connection, highlighting the benefits of practices such as Biodanza and Five Rhythms in fostering intimacy and vulnerability within the realm of dating. It became clear that modern relationships are rife with complexities, especially given the disconnection many individuals, particularly men, experience in today's society.

The impact of the pandemic on our social connections cannot be overstated, as it has prompted a significant redefinition of relationships in later life. We addressed the challenges posed by societal norms in dating, emphasising the emotional dynamics at play. Ultimately, as with most of my conversations with experts, it’s all about learning how to communicate within relationships and the importance of sharing perspectives without attributing blame or anger.

takeaways

Men's groups have evolved but often become negative.

Toxic masculinity is pervasive and affects relationships.

Cultural differences influence perceptions of sexuality.

Dance can create physical connections and intimacy.

Biodanza offers a unique way to connect with others.

Vulnerability in dating is increasingly challenging.

Older individuals often withdraw from discussions about sexuality.

The pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation.

Creating a supportive community is essential for connection.

Engaging in group activities can help bridge gaps in understanding. Many men feel disconnected and lonely in today's society.

The pandemic has exacerbated feelings of isolation and anxiety.

Older adults are redefining what relationships look like for them.

There is a growing desire for non-traditional relationship structures.

Both men and women are seeking companionship without the constraints of traditional dating.

Emotional dynamics in relationships require time and understanding to develop.

Societal expectations often hinder genuine connections between people.

Communication is key to navigating relationship challenges.

Sound Bites

"Let's just rewrite the rule book."

"Men often just want to fix things."

"I don't do drama anymore."

Chapters

00:00 Introduction and Background

02:54 Men's Groups and Their Evolution

05:56 The Impact of Toxic Masculinity

08:59 Cultural Perspectives on Sexuality

11:54 The Role of Dance in Connection

15:08 Exploring Biodanza and Five Rhythms

18:11 Navigating Vulnerability in Dating

21:45 The Disconnect in Modern Relationships

24:06 The Impact of the Pandemic on Social Connections

27:02 Redefining Relationships in Later Life

29:56 Challenging Societal Norms in Dating

33:09 Understanding Emotional Dynamics in Relationships

https://www.linkedin.com/in/christopher-hands-health2fit