In my recent conversation with Marina Gerner, author of ‘The Vagina Business’ we delved into the fascinating and rapidly evolving field of FemTech, a sector dedicated to harnessing technology to enhance women's health. As anyone with a vagina will tell you, trying to raise investment for their business, whether in the world of female health or otherwise, there are myriad challenges such entrepreneurs face.

It's disheartening to see how societal taboos surrounding women's health can hinder investment and innovation, but hardly surprising, as most investors are men.

Marina and I discussed the need to break down these barriers and foster greater awareness and education about women's health issues. This is crucial not just for entrepreneurs but for all of us who care about improving women's health outcomes.

We also touched on significant topics like menopause and sexual health in older age. These are often overlooked areas that deserve much more attention in discussions and the marketplace. The regulatory hurdles that complicate introducing new products only add to the complexity of the landscape, making it even more vital that we advocate for change.

Marina's book, The Vagina Business, serves as an essential guide through the innovations and challenges within this space. She has done a tremendous job of showcasing the range of products and services being developed and the challenges these founders face in bringing them to market. It underscores the urgent need for support and solutions prioritising women's health. I left with the hope that many of these products eventually see the light of day with their ability to transform female health and are not simply left on the page.

You can find out more and buy Marina’s book here.

Website: https://www.marinagerner.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marinagerner/