Episode 109: The Journey of a Tantric Teacher
Getting a head start on exploring your spiritual path
Oct 23, 2024
In this conversation, I enjoyed speaking with tantric teacher Rahasya to explore the intricate world of tantra and sacred sexuality. We delved into our personal journeys, cleared up some misconceptions surrounding tantra, and discussed its relevance for older adults. Together, we navigated the emotional complexities of sexual relationships, emphasising the importance of commitment on spiritual paths and the potential dangers of dabbling in tantra without proper guidance. Our discussion highlighted the necessity for a deeper understanding and respect for the practices involved in tantra, showcasing its transformative power when approached with seriousness and intention.

  • I began my journey into sacred sexuality over two decades ago.

  • Awakening is just the beginning of a spiritual path, not the end.

  • Tantra is often misunderstood and misrepresented in modern culture.

  • The emotional side of tantra can be dangerous if not approached correctly.

  • Many enter tantra for superficial reasons, but true seekers discover deeper meaning.

  • Supporting older adults in their sexual journeys can lead to profound healing.

  • Past experiences significantly impact one’s sexual expression and intimacy.

  • Dabbling in tantra without commitment can lead to negative experiences.

  • True spiritual paths require a level of commitment that many may not be prepared for.

  • The serious seeker must navigate the difficult and often uncomfortable path of spiritual growth.

  • "I completed my journey of sexuality by 40."

  • "Awakening is really the beginning of a path."

  • "Tantra is about learning from spiritual communities."

  • 00:00 Introduction to Sacred Sexuality

  • 02:59 The Journey of a Tantric Teacher

  • 05:56 Understanding Tantra: Beyond the Misconceptions

  • 09:11 The Role of Tantra in Relationships

  • 11:46 Supporting Older Adults in Their Sexual Journeys

  • 14:55 The Impact of Past Experiences on Sexuality

  • 17:57 The Dangers of Dabbling in Tantra

  • 21:00 The Commitment Required for Spiritual Paths

  • 23:58 Conclusion: The Path of the Serious Seeker

