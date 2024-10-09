Sex as More than a Fast Food Meal

Do you consider sex like a McDonald’s burger or a Michelin-starred meal? Do you know the difference and what part tantra plays in how we connect with our partner(s)?

I’ve interviewed several tantra practitioners over the years; each has a different take. In this episode, Janice Lee delves into the world of Tantra, exploring its true essence as she understands it beyond the clichés often associated with it.

We discuss the importance of intimacy in sexual relationships, practical tips for reviving passion in long-term partnerships, and the significance of understanding one's own arousal. Janice shares her journey into Tantra and the misconceptions surrounding it, emphasising that genuine connection and intimacy are essential in modern dating.

Sound Bites

"Tantra is about intimacy, not just sex."

"Sex has become kind of like fast food."

"It's about being playful and in the moment."

Chapters

00:00 Exploring the Essence of Tantra

04:51 Reviving Intimacy in Long-Term Relationships

09:50 Understanding Arousal and Communication

14:59 The Journey to Authentic Sexuality

20:11 Breaking Down Misconceptions About Tantra

25:02 Finding Genuine Connection in Modern Dating

You can find Janice Lee (Jaylala) - Heart and Soul Tantra - here:

Janice’s Booking Calendar

Bio.Link/Jaylala & Social Media

Janice’s YouTube Channel

Boundary Bliss On-line Course