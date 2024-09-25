How to Ask for What you Want in Bed (and Get it)

In this episode, I interviewed Susan Bratton, an intimacy advisor, wellness expert, author of numerous books about sex and relationships, and veritable powerhouse with 44 programs, gifts, and subscriptions.
A topic that comes up time and time again here is how to communicate with one’s partner or anyone with whom you intend to be intimate about your sexual desires. This is where Susan’s concept of a sexual soulmate pact comes in, which we discussed in this episode. We explored the significance of open communication and the benefits of ageless sexuality. Susan explained that a sexual soulmate pact is an agreement between partners to openly discuss their needs, desires, and boundaries throughout their intimacy journey. This pact fosters ongoing communication and encourages partners to express themselves without fear of judgment. We also discussed the idea of a sex life bucket list, which can help couples explore new experiences and keep their sex life exciting.
Takeaways
A sexual soulmate pact is an agreement between partners to openly discuss their needs, desires, and boundaries before, during, and after intimacy.
Open communication is key to maintaining a satisfying and fulfilling sex life.
Ageless sexuality is possible, and sex can continue to improve and bring joy throughout life.
A sex life bucket list can help couples explore new experiences and keep their sex life exciting.
Sound Bites
"I've written 44 books and one of the books that I've written is called Sexual Soulmates, the six essentials for connected sex."
"The sexual soulmate pact takes care of two big problems: 'I don't know what I want' and 'I don't want to say anything because I don't want my partner to feel like they've done something wrong.'"
"The sexual soulmate pact is the antidote to the monotony of monogamy."
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Welcoming Susan Bratton
03:05 The Concept of a Sexual Soulmate Pact
08:02 Addressing Communication Challenges
18:44 The Antidote to the Monotony of Monogamy
23:58 Desire: Safety, Security, Novelty, and Variety
33:12 Sexual Confidence and General Confidence
You can find Susan at:
Download your FREE Sexual Soulmate Pact here
