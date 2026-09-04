Live with Suzanne Noble with Ralph Greco - Smut, Sex Toys & BDSM

Ralph is one of those people I gelled with from the very first time we spoke. He came on my podcast to talk about the oddly specific challenge of being a sex toy reviewer who ends up with a garage full of stuff they can’t sell, but also can’t quite bear to part with.
Like me, Ralph wears many hats: children’s book author, smut writer, sex toy reviewer, musician. Last October, while I was on the East Coast and able to stay in my son’s apartment for a week while he was away, my then-situationship and I took a Greyhound bus up to New Jersey to meet Ralph face to face.
We met at the Park West Diner in Little Falls Township, NJ, and chewed the fat about writing, relationships, family life, and music. By the time we left the diner, I felt like I’d made a friend for life. As a perk, Ralph showed us around his neighbourhood, where much of The Sopranos was filmed. I got massive brownie points that night from my situationship.
Having Ralph break his cherry on this Substack Live was a whole lot of fun, and I hope you enjoy listening as much as we enjoyed recording it.
Ralph can be found on Substack — but not for long. If you want to look him up, you can find him here:
https://www.youtube.com/@lickingnon-vanilla8894
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